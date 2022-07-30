The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Middleby Stock Up 1.7 %

MIDD stock opened at $144.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.11. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34.

Insider Activity

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,076.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,376.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,211.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Middleby in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Middleby by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 689.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

