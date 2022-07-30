The Graph (GRT) Market Cap Tops $901.27 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $901.27 million and $145.69 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Graph has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,608.15 or 0.99943296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003931 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00130637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00032888 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.