Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $891.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $722.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $847.39. The firm has a market cap of $931.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,768 shares of company stock valued at $55,991,254. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $858.05.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

