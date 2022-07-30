Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $120.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TER. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

TER stock opened at $100.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 138.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after purchasing an additional 997,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after purchasing an additional 927,197 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $106,198,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

