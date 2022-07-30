TenX (PAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.79 Million

TenX (PAY) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. One TenX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $39,635.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TenX has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,538.74 or 1.00023462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00131235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004368 BTC.

About TenX

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

TenX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

