Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Short Interest Down 39.0% in July

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 401.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $197.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.13). Analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

