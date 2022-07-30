Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 127.9% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:TDF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.44. 59,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,629. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Dragon Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDF. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

