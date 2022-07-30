Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $145.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 1.8 %

WMT opened at $132.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.86 and a 200-day moving average of $137.56. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.