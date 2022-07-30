Teloscoin (TELOS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $25.00

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Teloscoin has a market cap of $297,145.30 and $25.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00102096 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00239788 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00039754 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008028 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Teloscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

