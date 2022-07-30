Telos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.53 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Telos has a total market capitalization of $52.94 million and $1.53 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

