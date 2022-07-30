Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.00-$13.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion. Teleflex also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.00-13.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $348.85.

Teleflex stock traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.46. 1,679,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,833. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $235.01 and a fifty-two week high of $405.89.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

