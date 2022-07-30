Team Heretics Fan Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $70,467.00 (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market capitalization of $229,201.50 and approximately $70,467.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Team Heretics Fan Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00611622 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics.

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Team Heretics Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Team Heretics Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Team Heretics Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Team Heretics Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.