TD Securities Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $62.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 6.0 %

CMCSA traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.06. 2,161,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,400,416. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.