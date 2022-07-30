TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Up 57.1% in July

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCV Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,216,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCV Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCVA opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. TCV Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

About TCV Acquisition

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

