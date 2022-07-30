Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 514 ($6.19).

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Synthomer to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 420 ($5.06) to GBX 323 ($3.89) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 233.40 ($2.81) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 486.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 258.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 293.53. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 218.20 ($2.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 570.50 ($6.87).

In other Synthomer news, insider Holly Van Deursen purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £27,720 ($33,397.59).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

