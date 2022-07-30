Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases 67,320 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 965.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,320 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.4% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after purchasing an additional 723,835 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after purchasing an additional 456,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,353,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $73.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

