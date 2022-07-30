Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.46.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $703.59 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $641.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $658.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

