Synergy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,134 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 2.1% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 917,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,728,000 after buying an additional 19,186 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 10.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 205,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORI opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

In related news, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,982.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

