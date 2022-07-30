Synergy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $233.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.63. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $282.88.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,955 shares of company stock worth $7,296,828 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

