Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys 793 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 4,303.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Boeing by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $185,091,000 after buying an additional 229,614 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $159.31 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

