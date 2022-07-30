SWS Partners Purchases 443 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

SWS Partners increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Etsy were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,120,392. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.20.

ETSY stock opened at $103.72 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.95.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

