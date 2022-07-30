SWS Partners Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 412,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,786,000 after acquiring an additional 67,168 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.16.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

