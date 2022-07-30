SWS Partners Boosts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.
Insider Activity
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $131.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.