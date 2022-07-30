SWS Partners Boosts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,394 shares of company stock worth $6,625,387. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $131.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

