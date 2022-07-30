Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Reaches $0.0194 on Major Exchanges

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $905,869.89 and approximately $3,610.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.21 or 0.00663100 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000401 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 53,330,766 coins and its circulating supply is 46,630,766 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

