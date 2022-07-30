Summit X LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Summit X LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,728,000 after buying an additional 40,337 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,257,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,143,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,774,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,620,000 after buying an additional 321,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS:EFAV opened at $65.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.