Summit X LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit X LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 815,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,108 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 31.2% in the first quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

