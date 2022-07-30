Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) PT Raised to $81.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the health services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STRA. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $71.83 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.54.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.12). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Strategic Education by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 256,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

