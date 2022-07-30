StockNews.com Lowers Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $165.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.20.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $158.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average is $171.66.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,929 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $41,080,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

