StockNews.com Lowers Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.48.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.98 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

