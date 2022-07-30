StockNews.com Lowers EQT (NYSE:EQT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.73.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Up 3.0 %

EQT stock opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in EQT by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 34,239 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in EQT by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 27,571 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in EQT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 1,087.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.