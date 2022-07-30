StockNews.com Lowers Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.75.

Ashland Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ASH opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.46.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Ashland Global announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ashland Global

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ashland Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

