StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GSK (NYSE:GSK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.96) to GBX 1,900 ($22.89) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.39) to GBX 1,800 ($21.69) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.60) to GBX 1,850 ($22.29) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. GSK has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

