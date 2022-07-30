StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GSK (NYSE:GSK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.96) to GBX 1,900 ($22.89) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.39) to GBX 1,800 ($21.69) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.60) to GBX 1,850 ($22.29) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,787.50.
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of GSK stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. GSK has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $46.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
