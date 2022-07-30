StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,582,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 783,522 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.