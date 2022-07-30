Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

NASDAQ IEA opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 289,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

