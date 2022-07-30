Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Short Interest Down 42.6% in July

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,100 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 767,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,192,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

STVN traded up €0.22 ($0.22) on Friday, hitting €17.11 ($17.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.55. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($29.78). The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.11) by €0.01 ($0.01). The company had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €25.21 ($25.73).

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

