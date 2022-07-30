Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $751.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.40 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.

Stepan Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:SCL opened at $112.21 on Friday. Stepan has a one year low of $95.03 and a one year high of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.56.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Stepan by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

