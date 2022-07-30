Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $751.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.40 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.
Stepan Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE:SCL opened at $112.21 on Friday. Stepan has a one year low of $95.03 and a one year high of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.56.
Stepan Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.97%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday.
Stepan Company Profile
Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.
