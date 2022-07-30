Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stelco to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.67.

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of STZHF stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91. Stelco has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $45.45.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

