StaFi (FIS) Achieves Market Cap of $26.71 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001840 BTC on major exchanges. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $26.71 million and $3.77 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00103036 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00239632 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00039337 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008030 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000251 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi.

Buying and Selling StaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

