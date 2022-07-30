Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 23,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 78,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Trading Down 1.1 %

SPRB opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 10.60.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

