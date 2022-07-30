Splyt (SHOPX) 1-Day Volume Hits $320,718.00

Splyt (SHOPX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Splyt has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $320,718.00 worth of Splyt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splyt coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Splyt has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00602099 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015199 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00034987 BTC.
Splyt Coin Profile
Splyt’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,695,751 coins. Splyt’s official Twitter account is @splytcore.
Buying and Selling Splyt
