Splyt (SHOPX) 1-Day Volume Hits $320,718.00

Splyt (SHOPX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Splyt has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $320,718.00 worth of Splyt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splyt coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Splyt has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00602099 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00034987 BTC.

Splyt Coin Profile

Splyt’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,695,751 coins. Splyt’s official Twitter account is @splytcore.

Buying and Selling Splyt

