Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $77.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Spire Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.12.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.34. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Spire will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Articles

