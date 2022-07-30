Spectrum Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.25.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.