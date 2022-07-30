Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $59,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.43 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

