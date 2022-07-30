Spectrum Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Spectrum Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,697 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

