Spectrum Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.41.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.82. The stock had a trading volume of 149,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,413,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.