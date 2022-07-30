Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:SPE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 38,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,240. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.
Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
