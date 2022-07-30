Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPEGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:SPE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 38,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,240. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 289,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

