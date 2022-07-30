Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SPE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 38,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,240. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. Special Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 289,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

