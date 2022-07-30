SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $164.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.02 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

