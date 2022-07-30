Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at Haywood Securities

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Haywood Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Spartan Delta to a buy rating and set a C$18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.59.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

SDE opened at C$13.31 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$16.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$322.42 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total transaction of C$673,874.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,123,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,912,710.11.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

