SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $1.17. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 3,151 shares traded.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SPAR Group had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $58.99 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert G/ Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,691,618 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,690.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,688 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.51% of SPAR Group worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

