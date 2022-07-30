Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southwest Airlines updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.12. 7,899,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,923,481. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,196 shares of the airline’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,025 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.